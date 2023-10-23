Head-To-Head Contrast: Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) versus Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trigano and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trigano N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 7.53% 32.27% 21.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trigano and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 2 5 0 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $63.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Trigano.

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trigano and Malibu Boats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $1.39 billion 0.74 $104.51 million $5.06 9.88

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

