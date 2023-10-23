Head-To-Head Survey: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) vs. SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and SAI.TECH Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.36 -$73.14 million ($0.54) -4.15 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.16 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SAI.TECH Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 2 0 2.11 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $4.89, suggesting a potential upside of 118.50%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -8.44% -41.65% -4.70% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats 8X8 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Free Report)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.