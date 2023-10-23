Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HR. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of HR opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

