HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Deluxe by 2.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $778.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.