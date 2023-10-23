HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

