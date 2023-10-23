HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital cut their target price on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.09 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

