HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.