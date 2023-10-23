HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,458,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

