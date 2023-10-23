HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.