Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

