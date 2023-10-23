Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 3.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,835. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

