Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

