Hosking Partners LLP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.