Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HST stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

