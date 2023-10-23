Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires 305 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $350.03 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.31 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

