Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 26,911 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.