Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,861 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $41.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

