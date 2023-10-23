Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $250,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

