Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $657,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,760,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 350,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.60 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

