Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

