Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,073,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 383.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 2,987,078 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,140,000 after buying an additional 2,769,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at $21,871,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 89.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 2,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $10.70 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

