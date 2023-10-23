Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $82,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

In other news, insider Aaron Mccullough purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.28. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

