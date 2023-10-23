Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWM. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

