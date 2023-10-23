International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
