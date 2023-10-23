International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.16 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

