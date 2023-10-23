Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

