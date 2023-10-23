Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.92

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 21812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

