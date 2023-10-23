Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.92

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 21812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
