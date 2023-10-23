iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 19.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 188,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,932. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

