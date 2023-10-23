iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 201.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,386 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

