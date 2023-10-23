iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.28

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 127445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

