iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.28

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 127445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Stratasys Remains the Belle of the 3D Printing Ball
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.