iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

EWC stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

