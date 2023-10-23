iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

