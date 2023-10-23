iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Keystone Financial Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. 1,722,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

