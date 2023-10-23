iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,868,000 after buying an additional 2,670,510 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after purchasing an additional 625,187 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after buying an additional 111,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

