Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

ITRI stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

