Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

