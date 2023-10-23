Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,082 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,563. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

