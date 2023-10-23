Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 202,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,101. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.