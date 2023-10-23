Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.61. 328,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,755. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $276.64 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.