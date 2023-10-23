Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $519.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,783. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

