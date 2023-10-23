Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.88. 57,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,251. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.13 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.