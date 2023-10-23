Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.88. 57,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,251. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.13 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

