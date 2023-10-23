Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XSD stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $178.36. 7,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $233.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.