Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,806. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.