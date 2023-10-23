Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 197.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,625,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 165.5% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. 838,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

