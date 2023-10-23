Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) vs. Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Head to Head Review

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Moody’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A Moody’s 25.81% 55.98% 11.15%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.20 Moody’s $5.47 billion 10.39 $1.37 billion $7.76 39.90

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and Moody’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Exchange Group. Japan Exchange Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moody’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Japan Exchange Group and Moody’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Moody’s 0 5 7 0 2.58

Moody’s has a consensus price target of $342.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Moody’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moody’s is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Summary

Moody’s beats Japan Exchange Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. Japan Exchange Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through electronic media, including the internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and learning solutions. It also offers offshore research and analytic services to the global financial and corporate sectors; and risk management software solutions, as well as related risk management advisory engagements services. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

