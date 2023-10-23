Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on U. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,386,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,250 shares of company stock worth $19,249,439. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,621,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

