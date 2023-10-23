Jet Protocol Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $83,316.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00635642 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $89,878.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

