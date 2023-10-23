JMP Securities Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

GTY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.