JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $32.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHLS. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.21.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

