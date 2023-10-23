JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $480.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.30. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

