JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $21.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

RUN stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

